TS Rawat knocks Centre’s door with bagful of demands 

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Friday met two Union ministers with a bagful of demands including permission to allow the state government to fell trees at an altitude above 100 metres and relaxation in provisions pertaining to transfer of forestland.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Harsh Vardhan in Delhi, the Uttarakhand CM also urged the Centre to permit the state government to provide degraded land for compensatory afforestation.

He also urged the Centre to relax the provisions pertaining to its order notifying Bhagirathi valley as an eco-sensitive zone to facilitate development in that area. Rawat also put in a request that the state government “is permitted to shoot wild boars that cause extensive damage to the agricultural land in the state”. He also urged the Centre to extend its permission granted to the state government to transfer one acre of forestland for various projects. “In that connection, the authorisation granted to the state government will expire by next year,” an official note quoted Rawat as sharing with the Union minister.

Rawat also urged the Centre to extend the permission granted to the state government to transfer 5 hectares of forestland for various projects in disaster hit areas. “The authorisation granted by the Centre (in that connection) has expired and should be extended for the next five years,” Rawat said. The relaxation was required in view of the various reconstruction works to be undertaken in the disaster hit areas and for other key projects like Chardham all-weather road project and the Namami Gange project.

Rawat demanded that the state government should be permitted to provide degraded land in lieu of roads being aligned in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY). “This relaxation has been granted for construction of roads being taken up by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)”, the note quoted him as saying.

Later, in a tweet, Rawat said that he also met Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and discussed with him various issues pertaining to the sports infrastructure. He mentioned that discussions were held on setting up a sports college in Dehradun, a shooting range and a high altitude training centre at Ransi in Pauri besides a sports centre for excellence in the mountain state.

In a tweet, Rathore said he and the chief minister discussed possible avenues for cooperation in sports. “Uttarkhand has given some of our finest sportspeople and has ample opportunities for the development of sports and related infrastructure”, he said.