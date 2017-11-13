Two army recruitment centres to come up in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government will soon set up a training Centre each in Kumaon and Garhwal for recruitment tests to be conducted for the local youth keen on joining the armed forces.

The decision was taken here at a meeting between chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and Major General VPS Bhakuni, the commandant of the army’s selection centre at Banglore.

At a presentation made by him Maj Gen Bhakuni stressed on the need to impart proper training to the local youth.

“Proper training is necessary to ensure that the percentage of the local youth’s selection for the army officer ranks goes up”, an official note quoted him as saying. The selection rate of the youth in tests conducted for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Combined Defence Service (CDS) was low owing to the high standards of the comprehensive personality test organised by the army, Bhakuni said.

“Their success rate is far lower than that of the youth who appear in tests conducted for the (premier) Indian Administrative Service (IAS)”, he further noted.

Bhakuni suggested that organising personality development programmes and mock interviews in keeping with the standards set by the army would be beneficial for the youth.

It was also decided at the meeting that a series of training workshops would soon be organsied in Kumaon and Garhwal for the local youth in keeping with the selection process required for the entrance tests conducted for the NDA and CDS, reads the official note.