Two cricket associations skip meeting with Uttarakhand sports minister

Sports Minister Arvind Pandey on Thursday took meeting with the presidents of the two cricket associations regarding affiliation of the Uttarakhand Cricket Team with the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI).

Of the four associations in the state, two attended the meeting while the others abstained saying that the Supreme Court in November had directed Uttarakhand to sort out the matter by getting affiliation at the earliest.

The two associations, which abstained the meeting, also said it would be a contempt of court had they attended the meeting.

For no fault of their own, cricketers from Uttarakhand are forced to play for other states. If the state gets affiliation from the BCCI, then Uttarakhand cricketers will get the chance to play and represent their state in the Ranji Trophy. The absence of BCCI affiliation means no funds for development of the sport in Uttarakhand.

Though Pandey had reached out to all four cricket associations, Cricket Association of Uttarakhand led by PC Verma and United Cricket Association led by Rajinder Pal arrived at the meeting.

Pandy said it was a good news that the United Cricket Association and Cricket Association of Uttarakhand had merged.

He asked the presidents and secretaries of both the associations to give details of activities carried out by them in the past years so that they could be documented and sent to the BCCI’s administrative committee led by Vinod Rai for appoval and grant of BCCI affiliation.

Uttarakhand Cricket Association secreatary Divye Nautiyal said the association abstained from the meting as it was useless after the apex court order. “We are only complying with the court order,” he added.