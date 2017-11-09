Two from Jammu, one from Nepal held in Uttarakhand for ‘human trafficking’

Two youth two from Jammu and one from Nepal were arrested by Pithoragarh police’s anti-human trafficking cell from Jhoolaghat along the Indo-Nepal border on Thursday for allegedly trafficking a minor Nepalese girl on the pretext of marriage.

“The youth were taken into custody after they could not answer when quizzed on why they were taking a 17-year-old Nepalese girl with them,” said Brij Mohan Bahuguna, in-charge of anti-human trafficking cell of Pithoragarh police.

The two youth from Jammu were identified as Bunti and Shahil Kumar – both residents of Surol Adda area - while Raju Parki hails from Jalati village of Nepal’s Darchula district, police said.

Police said suspicion arose when the youth could not establish any relation with the girl. Under intense grilling, the youth said they were taking her to get married to one of them.

“We are investigating possibilities of pressing the women into immoral professions by the youth as most of the women from Nepal are taken for this purposes via Jhoolaghat in Pithoragarh and Banbasa in Champawat,” said the police officer.