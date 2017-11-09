Two govt teachers in two states with same name and marksheets, one a fraud

Two teachers, both posted in government schools — one in Uttar Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand — have the same name and educational qualifications. More, the two teachers have the exact same marks in class 10, class 12 and the BEd marksheets.

It could have been one of those astounding one in a million cases, but for the fact that one of the teachers had fudged the documents and even changed his own name to secure the government job. This came to fore during the ongoing investigation being carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe into the fake document submitted by people to secure jobs as government teachers in Uttarakhand.

The SIT has now recommended to lodge an FIR against Ramesh, who had assumed the identity of Ram Kishore, and is posted the principal of a government primary school in Ramnagar, Uttarakhand.

The SIT order came after it investigated into some complaints received against the school principal a fortnight ago and found that the documents he had submitted actually belong to a Ram Kishore, who is posted as an assistant teacher at a government school in UP’s Moradabad district..

“It is disappointing to report such high level of corruption in the department. The matter was reported to us by teachers and we have written to the government to register an FIR against the said teacher,” Shweta Chaubey, SIT in-charge told Hindustan Times.

As the SIT can only submit its report to the government recommending future course of action, the actual investigation would be done once the FIR is lodged.

“We will take appropriate action against the culprits,” Alok Shekhar Tiwari, director general, school education, said.

The list of teachers availing government benefits with fake certificates is increasing. From the initial 168 complaints that the SIT has received, the number has now swelled to over 200, with maximum, nearly 100 complaint, from Haridwar alone.

In September, legal action was taken against four teachers of Savitri Shiksha Niketan Junior High School, Dehradun, for submitting documents of unrecognised universities to bag the job.

In October, seven absconding teachers were terminated.

In a related development, SIT has sent a list of 34 more teachers to district education officer (DEO), Haridwar. “I have received the list today. SIT has demanded their certificates and I will ask the respective block heads to furnish the details,” Brahmakamal Saini, DEO, Haridwar said.

School education minister Arvind Pandey has also asked SIT to investigate all appointments in primary government schools between 2014-2016.

“It was only after people started complaining that we got to know how the teachers made fool of the government. Involvement of the officers who engaged these teachers is also obvious,” the SIT in-charge added.

Pandey, meanwhile, is all set to tighten the noose. “The scum needs to be removed,” he said.