Two killed as high voltage wire falls on bus

HALDWANI: Two passengers, including an elderly woman, were electrocuted on Wednesday morning when

a high voltage wire collapsed on a bus which was on its way from Ramnagar to Pauri.

The deceased were identified as Jhumko Devi of Bhandarkhola, Pauri Garhwal and Pooran Chand of Sult, Almora

The injured people, including Jyoti and her two-month-old infant from Dungra village in Almora, were rushed to the government hospital in Ramnagar. There were around 21 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Almora, P Renuka Devi told Hindustan Times that the bus operated by the Garhwal Motor Owners Union (GMOU) met with accident near Marchula at Sult in Almora district. “An old woman and a male passenger were killed due to electrocution, while the others panicked and jumped out to save their lives.” The SSP added that locals residents pointed out that the wire had been hanging low.

“Suddenly a wire fell on the bus. We felt electric shocks and the people started running and jumping out of the bus. We also did the same and managed to save our lives,” an injured Jyoti said.