Two months on, kidney racket kingpin’s son, other accused still at large

It’s been more than two months since the police busted an inter-state kidney racket at a hospital near Dehradun, but three main accused in the case, including the son of the alleged kingpin, still remain at large.

Being run from Gangotri Charitable Hospital at Lal Tappad in Doiwala, around 30 km from Dehradun, the organ ring was busted on September 11 by the Dehradun police. Four days later, they arrested Amit Kumar Raut, the alleged mastermind of the kidney ring, along with brother Jeevan from Panchkula in Haryana. Eventually, more arrests were made in connection with the kidney racket, taking the total number of accused nabbed by the police to 12.

While the police succeeded in tracing down Raut – also the mastermind behind the 2008 Gurugram kidney racket – within four days of the racket getting unearthed, it is yet to catch hold of Amit’s doctor son Akshay Raut, who allegedly aided his father and uncle in the kidney extraction and transplant operations.

Also on the run are Dr Sanjay Das and wife Sushma, who allegedly used to visit Uttarakhand all the way from Nepal to assist the Rauts in the kidney extraction and transplantation surgeries at the Dehradun hospital.

“Our teams have raided many places over the past weeks for catching them...we are actively pursuing the case and gathering inputs on the possible hideouts of the accused through our intelligence network,” Nivedita Kukreti Kumar, Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP), told HT.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 342 (wrongful confinement), 370 (trafficking) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 18/19/20 of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act 1994. Last month, the Dehradun police had also slapped the stringent Gangster Act against six of the accused - Amit, Jeevan, Akshay, agent Javed Khan and doctor-couple Dr Sanjay and Sushma Das.

Raut, who, reportedly is not even a qualified doctor, and his brother had carried out close to 600 illegal kidney transplants by 2008, as per a CBI chargesheet. The brothers have been in the illegal kidney business since early 90s and were arrested several times before securing bail. As per the police officials, they changed the city of operation after every arrest and used aliases to set up business in a new city. While the “kidney donors” came mostly from the impoverished sections of the society, the recipients were wealthy people from both within the country and abroad.

The brothers had set up base at the Gangotri Charitable Hospital near Dehradun in July and by September, before the racket was busted, had performed close to 50 operations.