Two officers demoted in 24 hours, PCS lobby cries foul

DEHRADUN: A division in the Uttarakhand bureaucracy was apparent after the government revoked its order to appoint two Provisional Civil Services (PCS) officials as additional secretaries in the chief minister’s office.

The 2005 batch PCS officers – Lalit Mohan Rayal and Meharban Singh Bisht - were on Friday evening appointed as additional secretaries.

But in a separate order on Saturday, both were demoted to the post of joint secretaries. No reason was given for the revised order but sources say a section of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers was instrumental behind the second order. Citing the pay grade of Rayal and Bisht, the sources said the two PCS officials were not found “suitable” for the job.

Understandably, the PCS faction is unhappy with the order. The officials allege that a section of their IAS counterparts and some people with “vested interested” played tricks to work “embarrass” Rayal and Bisht.

“The file of the two officials moved across offices and they got appointment only after the chief secretary and the chief minister gave a nod. Was the entire system sleeping (while issuing appointment order as additional secretary)?” a PCS official asserted.

It is learnt as per established norms a PCS official after completing 13 years of service can be promoted as ‘in-charge secretary’ at par with a IAS officer. Besides, a few PCS officials are officiating as district magistrates and chief development officers.

Rayal and Bisht are among a few PCS officials who were promoted in 2016, given a pay grade hike since 2013 but the order was challenged. And as a result, they could not get the due benefit. An official questioned whether the fault is on their part if they were deprived of dues.

The Secretariat Services Union, however, backed the decision to demote the two officials at the CMO. Deepak Joshi, president of the union, told Hindustan Times that they have no objection with anyone but asked “how they are supposed to close eyes”.

“Besides IAS and PCS, the officials of the secretariat services work hard. The most they can reach is up to the level of an additional secretary. How can we digest if an official, who is not entitled, gets an appointment (in CM office)?” he said.