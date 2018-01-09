Two criminals from Uttar Pradesh held after encounter in Haridwar

HARIDWAR: Two criminals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the police on Monday night during a routine check in Haridwar district.

Superintendent of Rural Police, Haridwar, Manikant Mishra said the police had signalled the bike riding criminals to stop near the Solani bridge at Landaura. Instead of stopping, the duo reversed their two-wheeler to escape from the spot there. The pillion rider shot at the chasing policemen, Mishra added.

The duo dumped their motorcycle near the Solani bridge and tried to escape by entering in a dense sugarcane field of Gadharona village. Local police arrived at the spot to and joined the combing operation. Firing resumed in which one of the criminals, Akash alias Sonu of Ratanpur, Muzzafarnagar district, was hit on his leg.

Police got hold of Akash and later swooped down on his accomplice Sonualias Monu resident of Budana, Muzaffarnagar from the sugarcane field.Later, Akash was taken to a district hospital. “One pistol and country made revolver,two looted mobiles,tablet, one stolen motorcycle, ammunition and Rs 50,000 cash were seized from the duo,” the senior police officer told HT.

The duo is wanted in 15 cases including those under Goonda Act and Arms Act at Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur,Lakshar and Haridwar police stations. In December, the duo carried out a major heist at house of a retired BHEL employee whom they had killed later.

Police sources pointed that both had escaped to western Uttar Pradesh after committing the murder and had recently arrived in Uttarakhand. Crimes by anti-social elements, particularly those from western part, from Uttar Pradesh have surged in the recent time.

In October last year, robbers from the neighbouring state had looted a car. They had fired at the police personnel who tried to corner them. Notably, the special task force recently arrested a criminal from Uttar Pradesh who had carried out a robbery at Haridwar in 2008.