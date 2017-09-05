U’khand wants Delhi to complete STPs to boost Yamuna rejuvenation

Uttarakhand wants Delhi to expedite the construction of three sewerage treatment plants (STPs) for giving a fillip to the Yamuna rejuvenation and cleaning plan in north India.

The state government expressed its view at a meeting of a high-level monitoring body of five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi formed on the orders of the National Green Tribunal.

The Uttarakhand representative asserted that the Yamuna could be kept clean but for Delhi’s share of pollution having a negative effect. The state said the Yamuna is least polluted in its course of two Himalayan states but gets polluted from the time when it enters Haryana and is almost dead in Delhi due to massive entry of sewerage, industrial and domestic waste. Uttarakhand made it clear to the apex body - constituting of irrigation secretaries of five states - that it has no role in contribution to pollution.

“The apex body constituted on the NGT order wanted to know our views and suggestions on how to make the Yamuna clean in the meeting of stakeholders in Delhi. We made it clear that Delhi was going too slow over completion of works for its three sewerage treatment plants that could prevent the flow of nearly 70% pollutants in the Yamuna once commissioned. Its finishing work is being stretched without any need for the same,” said AK Dinakar, engineer in chief, state irrigation department.

“The apex body also agreed and directed the Delhi representative to complete it (the STPs) in six months instead of nine as stated by them.”

According to sources, the apex body meeting discussion will be presented to the NGT in its next hearing over the Yamuna pollution case in order to assess the compliance of certain directives issued by the tribunal in its last hearing in the first week of August.

The green tribunal had found the Delhi government as the main culprit mainly for its inability to prevent inflow of pollutants in the Yamuna. It had also asked the government to present a detailed report on the action taken by it to make the Yamuna pollution-free.