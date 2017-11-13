Local fair in Uttarakhand suspended due to big cat threat

The Udham Singh Nagar administration on Monday suspended an annual fair in Sitarganj area amid fear of attack from a big cat that killed a man on Saturday.

The fair was suspended as its site is close to Turka Tisaur village from where the big cat attack was reported, said Vinod Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sitarganj. The fair is being held each year near Chikaghat on the bank of Kailash river.

The forest department till Monday installed 70 camera traps in the jungle besides placing two cages to catch the animal that forest officials say is either a tiger or leopard.

Nitish Mani Tripathi, divisional forest officer of central-east, forest division, said, “Feces of the animal found at the spot has been sent to WII in Dehradun to ascertain whether it was a tiger or leopard.”

He said he was expecting to receive the report in a week time.

Besides, a drone was pressed into service to locate the big cat.

Meanwhile, people from a dozen villages on Monday stage a demonstration at the SDM office against alleged lethargy of forest officials in capturing the big cat.

Shakoor Ahmad, a daily wager from Turka Tisaur village in Sitarjganj, fall prey to the big cat on Saturday noon when he went to collect fodder in a nearby forest.

Mohmad Rafique, who was with Ahmad and was cutting grass at some distance, said big cat attacked Ahmad.