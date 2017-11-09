Uttarakhand @ 18: Chief minister launches loan scheme for poor, marginal farmers

DEHRADUN Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Thursday launched a farm loan scheme on the occasion of the state’s 18th Foundation Day, a move aimed at wooing farmers ahead of the local body polls due early next year.

“The scheme, under which marginal farmers and farmers living in border areas will be provided loans up to Rs 1 lakh at an interest rate of 2%, will help strengthen the rural economy and check forced migration from the hills,” Rawat said, while inaugurating the Deendayal Upadhyay Sehkarita Kisan Kalyan Yojna (loan scheme).

The scheme is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to double the farmers’ income by 2022, he said. “It (scheme) aims to help farmers so that along with strengthening agriculture, they can also set up small scale agro-based units to improve livelihood options.” Rawat also distributed cheques to farmers at the event.

“Some 4,300 cheques will be distributed among farmers,” cooperative minister DS Rawat said, adding some 15,000 marginal farmers in Dehradun alone would be provided loans up to Rs 1 lakh. “In rest of the state, the CM will distribute cheques among farmers in five different areas.”

Spelling out the road map of development, the CM said a comprehensive plan has been chalked out to strengthen the farm economy. “For instance, a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme has been launched to help farmers buy fertilisers,” he said, adding the subsidy would be directly transferred to their bank accounts.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat hands over the Uttarakhand Khel Ratna to the parents of cricketer Ekta Bisht on the state Foundation Day, in Dehradun on Thursday. (Vinay S Kumar/HT Photo)

“Ours is one of the five states where the DBT scheme has been introduced under a centrally funded initiative,” he said, adding the Centre “releases” 75 lakh crore subsidy annually for farmers. The state government had constituted the Rural Development and Migration Commission to strengthen the rural economy, he added.

“Efforts are on to generate self-employment for the people in rural areas falling under 670 panchayats,” Rawat said, adding a beginning had been made from 25 panchayats. Soil of farmlands would be checked. “The move is being initiated so that farmers get soil health cards, so they may use seeds, fertilizers or pesticides, as per the requirement of the soil,” the CM said. “Some 2.5 lakh people from the poor sections who couldn’t be covered under the Ujjawala scheme, would also be provided free cooking gas connections.”

Plans were also underway to utilise pine leaves to boost the people’s income. “Under the scheme, pine leaves will be purchased, which will be used as raw material in preparing turpentine and other substances used in industries,” Rawat said.

BORDER AREAS TO GET MOBILE CONNECTIVITY

Police horse unit displays their skills on the occasion of state Foundation Day at Police Lines, in Dehradun on Thursday. (Vinay S Kumar/ HT Photo )

The CM said the people in far-flung and border areas would soon find their mobile phones ringing. “They have remained deprived of mobile connectivity owing to weak signals but the problem will soon be over as balloon technology will soon be employed to boost signals,” he said, adding an agreement in that connection had been signed with IIT-Mumbai.

Plans were also underway to equip panchayats and blocks with videoconferencing facilities. “The facility is being used so that farmers in remote areas can communicate their problems to officials sitting in district headquarters.”

Earlier, Rawat participated in the police ceremonial parade held to mark the state’s 18th Foundation Day. He announced a cash award of Rs 5000 each for the members of women police band and the Anti-Terrorist Squad.