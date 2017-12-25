Uttarakhand CM launches BJP’s funds collection drive on ‘Samarpan Diwas’

Chief minister TS Rawat launched a campaign to collect funds from people for the BJP on Monday, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary.

The month-long campaign – called ‘ajjevan bhavishya nidhi’ (lifetime future funds) -- will conclude on January 26.

Calling Vajpayee’s birthday as ‘Samarpan Diwas’ (Dedication Day), Rawat said the interest on the sum collected would be used to conduct party activities. “The campaign is an initiative to connect with booth-level workers, and together with the efforts of every party member, this campaign will become a major success.”

Many BJP leaders and members submitted contributions at the event organised at Subhash Road here. The target is to collect Rs 25 crore, but only through cheques.

Tehri MP Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah and state BJP president Ajay Bhatt were present on the occasion. “The campaign will strengthen the party and provide unity among members,” Bhatt told media persons.

During the event, 101 cheques worth Rs 5.5 lakh were submitted to the party from Raipur constituency. Cabinet minister Satpal Maharaj also gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh; Bhatt and city president Vinay Goyal submitted cheques of Rs 1 lakh each.

Meetings were organised last week to plan the strategy for funds collection. The idea behind the campaign, insiders claimed, is to connect with every person and seek contribution. All front organisations contributed to the cause.

Party sources said the campaign is a strategy to gear up for general elections slated for 2019. “The constituencies where Congress won are our main focus areas,” a leader said requesting anonymity.

Of the 70 assembly seats in the state, BJP won 57, Congress 11 and independents two. The focus areas are seats like Haldwani where leader of opposition Indira Hridyesh had been winning, Jaspur where Adesh Singh Chauhan won, and Piran Kaliyar bagged by Furkan Ahmed.