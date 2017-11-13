Uttarakhand CM lists priorities before Niti Ayog vice-chairman

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday urged the Centre to include the provision of ropeway connectivity for high altitude areas in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) so that the fragile hills suffered no damage during the laying of roads.

Rawat raised this demand during a meeting with Niti Ayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar here at his camp office.

He also suggested that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna be renamed Pradhan Mantri Gram Sampark Yojna.

Spelling out the state government’s priorities Rawat said it had its emphasis on promoting tourism, organic farming and horticulture based activities.

The state government also raised its long pending demand for green bonus in lieu of crucial ecosystem services being provided by the Central Himalayan region.

“(As a result) the state is not able to utilise even 20% of its hydropower generation capacity, which has affected possible investment to the tune of ₹40,000 crore,” said secretary, power, Radhika Jha while making an elaborate presentation before the Niti Ayog vice chairman.

Officials also raised the long pending issue of relocation of 398 villages falling in the state’s disaster prone areas besides referring to the impact of the centrally sanctioned provision of eco-sensitive zone project on the state’s growth.

The Centre was also urged to bring the Gauchar, Naini Saini and Chinyalisaur airstrips in the state under the regional connectivity scheme.

Forest secretary Arvind Hyanki while making a presentation urged the Centre to extend the rights granted to the state government to transfer five hectares of forestland for road construction in disaster hit areas and one hectare of land in other areas.

“These rights expired in 2016,” he noted and suggested that the relaxation granted by the Centre in compensatory afforestation for the centrally funded projects should also be extended to the state funded projects.

Secretary, planning Amit Negi while making a brief presentation urged the Centre to provide expert consultancy services for different areas.

“These services are required for merger of departments, setting up of new tourist spots, formulating industrial policy and in building ropeways etc,” an official note quoted him as saying.

Kumar, while speaking on the occasion, assured that Niti Ayog would extend help for any project where help would be required.

He underlined the need for a direct interaction between Niti Ayog and the state government. Kumar said he visited the hill state to understand its priorities.