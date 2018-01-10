Uttarakhand finance minister to seek suggestions from public on budget

Finance minister Prakash Pant on Wednesday said he will conduct a live session on social networking site Facebook on January 20 from 12 noon to 2 pm to know aspirations of the public on the state budget.

The budget will be tabled before March 31, he said.

It was being done to get positive feedback from the public as the budget was intended to benefit them, Pant said.

“The live session would have questions and suggestions from the general public which would be noted down meticulously and incorporated in the state budget.”

The Congress, however, said the trend of taking suggestions from the public through open forum had been started by then chief minister Harish Rawat in 2016.

Surendra Kumar, who was the spokesperson of the former chief minister, accused the BJP of copying the Congress. He, however, hoped that something good could come out of the exercise.

Asked, the minister said the main focus of the budget would be on agriculture. “We want to decentralise agriculture and also give boost to the allied sectors as they can be the major engine of growth.”

The other major thrust would be on infrastructure as building of roads, bridges, buildings that would usher in jobs for the people as well as enhance the state’s economy.

Besides, he said tourism was one of the biggest sectors of the mountain state and there would be a slew of announcements in the budget regarding the sector.

His announcement, however, did not go down well with a section of the public.

A Twitter user, Amit Kumar, said: “Sir, you may be taking suggestions from the people, but eventually you would be making the budget as you want it to be.”

Another Twitter user, BN Goswami, wrote that there was need to give proper attention to education and employment, otherwise the budget would have no meaning.