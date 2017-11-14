Uttarakhand gets pat from Niti Aayog for innovations

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government got a pat on its back from Niti Ayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar for its ’innovative works’.

The planning body is working in tandem with the government to push for development in the hill state, he said.

During his day-long visit to Dehradun, he said the state government “has to its credit record achievements in many areas. “It is ahead of big states in many areas and there are many sectors where the state has done better than the national average,” Kumar said in an interaction with senior officials.

The reaction came following a presentation the officials made on the state’s development trajectory since its inception in 2000. Kumar was informed that the state’s per capita income (Rs 1, 46,826) was higher than the national average of Rs 94,130.

“(Similarly), the state’s human development index (70.115) is far higher than the national average (0.504),” an official note quoted officials as stating. “In social development index, the state stays ahead of the national average.”

The state also made a big leap in the industrial sector since its inception, officials claimed. “(So far) some 53,487 small- and medium-level industries have been set up in the state. It also attracted an investment to the tune of Rs 11221.13 crore.” Some 2,60,416 people got employment over all these years.

The state stood at the ninth position in India for introducing reforms relating to ease of doing business, officials said, adding it was ahead of all the hill states on that parameter.