Uttarakhand government to review rules pertaining free of cost land transfer

The Uttarakhand government may soon pass an order prohibiting transfer of the ‘Nazul’ (government) land to institutions and charity organisations, except in exceptional cases.

Chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh gave such directions at a meeting of the committee of secretaries held at the secretariat recently, sources privy to the meeting told Hindustan Times.

“Similarly, he gave clear indications that procedures relating to transfer of land between departments too could be changed,” a highly placed source said. Singh asserted the state government would take a call on transfer of land to charity organisations and institutions only in exceptional cases, the source said.

There are several cases where the government land was transferred to charity organisations and other institutions free-of-cost or at nominal rates ever since Uttarakhand came into being in 2000. But no such establishments came up on the transferred plots.

“The issue cropped up at the meeting of the committee of secretaries,” a source said, adding Singh immediately directed officials not to approve such requests for transfer of land to any private institution or charity group. Till now, the issues pertaining to transfer of lands between departments are settled at the level of district magistrates, another source said. The chief secretary, however, directed officials to change all such procedures.

Cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said the BJP government was against the free-of-cost transfer of land to private or charity organisations. “We never encouraged such practice. We allowed free-of-cost transfer of land to private or charity organisations only on the basis of merit.”

Kaushik said if required, the state government could introduce a law or issue an order banning the practice of dolling out land. “However, in genuine cases the government will consider free-of-cost transfer of and to institutions or charity groups,” he told HT.