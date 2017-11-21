Uttarakhand HC seeks documents related to CIC’s appointment

The high court of Uttarakhand at Nainital has asked the government to submit before it documents related to appointment of former chief secretary Shatrughan Singh as the chief information commissioner (CIC) of Uttarakhand in 2016.

A writ petition was filed by advocate Chandra Shekhar Kargeti in 2016 saying that the government was considering appointing former Singh on the post of CIC but his appointment was not justified as he had as while holding the post of CS not implemented some orders passed by the CIC.

The petition had said such a person would not be able to do justice to the post as his past record had shown that he did not implement some orders.

Advocate Kargeti said the HC had served a notice to Singh at that time, but he had not replied to it.

On Tuesday, the bench of Justice Sudhanshu Dhuliya and Justice UC Dhyani conducted hearing in the matter and lawyers MC Pant and Rahul Kansal put forth their pleas.