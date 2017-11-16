Uttarakhand ministers in property business: BJP asks for proof from Harish Rawat

An allegation made by former chief minister Harish Rawat that three Uttarakhand ministers and their relatives were involved in the property business has prompted the ruling BJP to challenge Rawat to make the ministers’ name public.

Rawat had made the allegation during his tour to Kumaon region earlier this week.

“Harish Rawat wants to remain in the news and therefore making baseless allegations. Why doesn’t he make the names public,” BJP state unit president Ajay Bhatt said.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has also echoed the similar sentiments. The chief minister said in spite of making statements in the “media”, Harish Rawat should come up with a written complaint.

The chief minister went on sarcastically saying that “it seems there is a need of drone and CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the movement of Harish Rawat”.

The opposition Congress took objection on the statement. Harish Rawat’s spokesperson Surendra Kumar said Congress leaders doesn’t need the CCTV surveillance but “it would be better if BJP leaders are kept under the eye of closed circuit cameras”.

In the last three months, the former chief minister has trained guns on the government and also he has tried to remain active among the party cadres.

On Thursday and Friday, Rawat toured the Garhwal region. The Congress cadres who otherwise had gone into oblivion after the assembly polls have become active.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh has supported the Harish Rawat’s allegation and demanded government to come clean “instead of questioning Rawat”.