Uttarakhand police arrests interstate gang’s sharpshooter from Delhi

Dehradun:

The special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand police arrested a sharpshooter, who worked for an interstate criminal gang, from Delhi during the intervening night of November 7-8.

Carrying a reward of ₹ 60,000 for his arrest , the accused Shahrukh Pathan was wanted for killing Haridwar-based blanket businessman Amit Dixit alias Goldie on March 6.

Gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva-- currently lodged in a jail in Uttar Pradesh--had asked Pathan to eliminate Haridwar-based businessman Subhash Saini over a property dispute, but the sharpshooter ended up killing Dixit instead due to “mistaken identity”, police said.

The STF team had been hunting for Pathan across eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and the National Capital Region, said additional director general of police (law and order) Ashok Kumar.

“Based on intelligence inputs, Pathan was arrested by the STF team near the Delhi University metro station around midnight,” Kumar told media persons.

The STF earlier arrested two of Pathan’s accomplices in connection with the killing, he said.

A “hardcore criminal”, Pathan has a long list of criminal cases registered against him, mostly in Uttar Pradesh, where a reward of ₹ 50,000 was declared for his arrest by the police.

Uttarakhand police too announced a reward of ₹10,000 for his arrest after the murder of Dixit.

Pathan has a number of criminal cases registered against him, including murder, extortion, escape from police custody, criminal conspiracy and also under the Gangster Act and Arms Act, police said.

In 2015, Pathan had murdered Aasif Zaida, a fellow criminal while he was in police custody in Muzaffarnagar.

Arrested for the crime, he later made an extortion call from a jail to a Muzaffarnagar-based businessman after which he was shifted to the Hardoi jail, from where he escaped from police custody.

“After absconding from police custody, Pathan came in touch with Jeeva and (gangster-turned-politician) Mukhtar Ansari. Jeeva asked him to eliminate Saini but he (Pathan) happened to kill Dixit instead due to mistake in identification,” Kumar said.

After the Haridwar murder, Pathan eliminated Aasif’s father, Yasin, who was the prime witness in the murder case in Muzaffarnagar in April.

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ridhim Aggarwal said the STF was constantly in touch with the Uttar Pradesh police and arrested Pathan from Delhi.

After absconding from the police custody, Pathan assumed a fake identity and lived for some time in Dehradun, Lucknow, Mau and Delhi, she said.