Uttarakhand school board starts training teachers, students on CBSE pattern

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) may be holding exams as per Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern for class 9-12. But, neither its teachers are trained in the marking system nor students understand how to attempt questions.

That’s one key reason why the passing percentage of the state board is between 65%-75%, say sources.

Though a little late, yet the board has taken a step forward in this direction. After awakening from deep sleep, the board has prepared sample papers and distributed to district officers for training teachers.

The sample papers include single line, double line and word limit answers.

RK Kunwar, director of school education, told Hindustan Times, “The exercise is to train teachers on marking system and also for students.”

The classic paper of CBSE is divided into sections. For example, the question paper of mathematics generally has four sections of about 29 questions. Starting from section A which carries one mark each to section B which carries 2 marks and section C carry 4 marks each and D carries 6 marks each.

According to teachers, the students used to spend time writing lengthy answers which are for less marks as compared to the answers that carry more marks.

“There was lack of answer writing training to students who used to spend most of their times explaining answers with less marks. As a result, most of the students either used to quit answering detailed questions or didn’t have enough time to explain them,” a government teacher said requesting anonymity.

Even teachers weren’t trained in marking. “Teachers also need some practice to do proper marking,” Kunwar added.

One key feature added to the sample papers is multiple choice questions. Officers claim that such questions would help students in gearing up for competitive examinations.

“Board students should be well versed with the competitive examination pattern as well. Multiple choice questions will bring in that aspect too,” Kunwar said.