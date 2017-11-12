Uttarakhand to become TB free by 2024: Rawat

Uttarakhand could be free of tuberculosis by 2024, given the level of awareness among the people, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Sunday.

“The central government is working on a mission to keep the country free of tuberculosis by 2025. We hope to achieve that target by 2024, given the level of awareness in our state, ” Rawat said at a function held at his camp office here.

During the function, he launched Daily Regimen for Treatment of Tuberculosis. It was launched under the National TB Control programme.

He said tuberculosis no longer evoked fear among the people owing to awareness of the disease and the availability of better medication.

“However, a regular treatment of the disease is necessary for a permanent cure”, he cautioned adding the state government was working fast for strengthening the health sector.

“Recently, radiology service had been introduced in the state’s 12 hospitals, besides the district hospital at Puri,” Rawat said.

State TB Control Officer Dr B C Kala said the new medicines to be distributed among TB patients under the new scheme were more effective. “So, they (TB patients) will now be prescribed just three doses of medicines in a week instead of seven.”

‘STRICT ACTION AGAINST INSURANCE COMPANY’

Rawat said strict action could be taken against a private company that discontinued its service even before its contract came to an end recently. The state government had hired the services of the company for the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Bima Yojna.

“We (state government) will bear the expenses on the treatment of patients who have been provided the insurance cover ,” he said when reminded that a patient lost her life despite being covered under the insurance scheme.