Uttarakhand witnesses 75% jump in economic offences

A steep rise in the number of economic offences reported in the state, has earned Uttarakahand another dubious top rank among the Himalayan states, the recently released National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2016 report has revealed.

From 736 cases in 2014 and 1,064 in 2015, the number of economic offences rose to 1289 in Uttarakhand in 2016, witnessing a jump of around 75% over the past two years.

Among Himalayan states, Uttarakhand is followed by Jammu & Kashmir (642), while Sikkim (61) saw the lowest number of financial crimes among the hill states.

Among 36 states and union territories, Uttarakhand was ranked at the 19th spot in reporting such cases.

Cases pertaining to cheating (888) constituted almost 69% of the total cases reported (1289) last year, followed by cases related to forgery (195), criminal breach of trust (161) and counterfeiting (45).

According to the NCRB report, charge sheets were submitted in 594 cases of economic offences. While total 951 cases were disposed by the police, 961 cases remained pending for investigation by the end of the year in 2016, making the pendency percentage at around 50%.

Ashok Kumar, additional director general of police, law and order, of Uttarakhand, said that a large number of economic offences were taking place through online/cyber media of late, which were being dealt with by the police through a strong mechanism. “For instance, this year, we successfully worked out the ATM cloning case in which money was illegally withdrawn from over 100 bank accounts of Dehradun in Rajasthan,” Kumar said. Incidentally, cyber crimes, too, witnessed a surge in the state last year. From 42 cases in 2014, Uttarakhand went on to report 62 cases of cyber crime in 2016.