Waste burns at trenching ground, residents seek FIR against DMC

DEHRADUN: Angry people on Saturday demanded the police to lodge a first information report (FIR) against senior officials of Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) over its alleged failure to prevent burning of waste at the trenching ground near Sahastradhara Road.

A delegation of Sahastradhara residents’ welfare body and Aam Aadmi Party members reached the Raipur police station and demanded that an FIR be lodged against DMC officials, including the Doon mayor , for their failure to prevent waste burning.

According to the residents, fire was lighted overnight and flames later gave way to dense smoke that engulfed the nearby surroundings on Saturday. Fire tenders had to be called in to control the blaze.

The police asserted that the demand would be considered only after investigation. “We have received a complaint regarding burning of waste at the trenching ground and will take further action only after proper investigation,” Raipur police station in charge Hemendra Negi told HT.

Burning of waste is prohibited under the Municipal Solid Waste (Management and Handling) Rules. Last year, the National Green Tribunal banned burning of waste in open spaces, including waste dumping sites. About 350 metric tonne of solid waste is dumped daily at the Sahastradhara trenching ground.

“This is not the first time waste was burnt at the trenching ground. It is not only a blatant violation of the rules but also a severe blow to environment and air quality. We will meet senior district administration and police officials on Sunday to seek an FIR against the DMC mayor and officials,” AAP’s Doon district head Uma Sisodia said.”We’ll also file a complaint against the DMC with the NGT.”

But Dehradun municipal commissioner Vijay Kumar Jogdande refuted the allegation that the fire was set by a DMC staff or sanitation worker. “We found that the fire was confined along the periphery (of the trenching ground). It appears that the blaze was set deliberately by some outside elements. We will also file an FIR in the case,” Jogdande told HT.

Strike by waste collection workers enters 3rd day

Waste collection workers continued to boycott operations for the third day on Saturday. The workers are on strike to demand timely payment of their dues and facilities such as uniforms, medical insurance, provision of provident fund and safety equipment. “We are making efforts to persuade the protesting workers but they continued their strike on Saturday,” senior health officer Kailash Gunjyal told HT.