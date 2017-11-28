Waste management facility to get functional on December 1, no nod from green body yet

The Uttarakhand capital is set to get a waste processing plant and scientific landfill site – the first of its kind in the state – on December 1 after a long wait of over nine years. However, the Dehradun Municipal Corporation (DMC) is yet to get a go-ahead from the Uttarakhand Environment Protection and Pollution Control Board (UEPPCB) for beginning its operations.

The plant, coming up at Shishambara around 20 kms from Dehradun, was first proposed in 2008 under the Centre’s Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project to streamline waste disposal in the state capital. It, however, faced several roadblocks before work could finally begin on it in October last year. Currently in its final stages of construction, the facility is likely to start operating on December 1, Dehradun mayor Vinod Chamoli announced recently.

Sources, however, told HT that the DMC was yet to procure the ‘consent to operate’ from the UEPPCB. The civic body had received a ‘consent to establish’ the facility last year but the clearance to finally begin operations is yet to be obtained by it.

“We have applied for the consent to operate the project with the pollution board and are hopeful that we’ll receive it soon,” Dehradun municipal commissioner, Vijay Kumar Jogdande told HT.

Besides a waste processing plant that will process recyclable waste items, the Shishambara project will also include setting up of a scientific landfill site, which will replace the unscientific dumping of garbage at the existing trenching ground in the city on Sahastradhara Road. The DMC also has to submit a status report on the plant to the Supreme Court in December first week.

When contacted, S S Rana, regional officer of the UEPPCB, said that the board will study the project to corroborate that it meets all the environmental conditions. “Since the project is related to solid waste management, we will treat it as a matter of public interest and will issue the consent to operate soon, subject to fulfilment of all norms and conditions,” Rana told HT.

Dehradun generates over 350 tonnes of solid waste every day.