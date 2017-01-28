We won’t forget our history and neither will we let anyone else forget: Karni Sena on ‘Padmavati’

A day after its members allegedly assaulted film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and vandalised the sets of his film “Padmavati” at Jaigarh Fort here, the Karni Sena Saturday reiterated its stand to oppose any distortion of historical facts. It also launched an attack on the Bollywood personalities who condemned the vandalism and “dared them to visit Jaipur”.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, the founder patron of the outfit claimed that they had informed the film maker five-six months ago in Mumbai that distortion of historic facts won’t be tolerated.

“We won’t tolerate the distortion of history. We won’t forget our history and neither will we let anyone forget. Mumbai me baithe log do cheez samajhate hain, chandi ya jute. (The jokers in Mumbai understand only two things, the language of silver or shoes),” said Kalvi.

Founder of Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi interacts with media on Saturday. (Prabhakar Sharma/HT Photo)

The Karni Sena has objections to dream sequence in the film where, they alleged that fimmakers are pictutrising an intimate scene between Alauddin Khiji, played by Ranveer Singh, and Rani Padmavati, being played by Deepika Padukone.

“Is this the way to pay tribute to a woman who is a legend in the Rajput history? We won’t let this film see the light of the day if intimate scenes between Khilji and Padmini are depicted,” he added.

Kalvi claimed that they told Bhansali to not go with the dream sequence for which the fimmaker sought a time for two days. “Seeking a two-day time shows that there is something about the dream sequence in the film,” he pointed out.

Mahipal Singh, the state president of the Karni Sena, said that they were trying to protect the history and violence erupted only after the security guards of the film crew fired in the air.

“Rajputs are not afraid of guns or fire. It is about time that we look at this issue from the perspective of Hindutva. Several outfits such as Shiv Sena and Brahman Mahasabha have already pledged their support to us. There is no way that we are going let the film release if history is distorted,” Makrana said.

Asked about director Anurag Kashyap’s tweet that he felt ashamed to be a Rajput because of the Karni Sena, Kalvi said, “Who is Anurag Kashyap? I don’t know him.”

Makrana also targeted actor Hrithik Roshan for tweeting that he was enraged because of the ruckus created by the Karni Sena. “Hrithik Roshan has said that he is enraged. I dare him to come to Jaipur. Hum uske gusse ko thanda kar denge (we will cool his anger),” said Makrana.

State Congress vice-president and MLA Vishvendra Singh too accused Bhansali of distorting history. Speaking to media persons in Bharatpur, Singh, who is also a member of the Bharatpur royal family, said that the filmmaker was trying to distort history for getting publicity.

Another state Congress leader Pratap Singh said, “Padmavati was not a lover of anyone. Bhansali cannot hurt the sentiments of the people by portraying the sacrifice of Padmavati in a wrong way”.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Singh Kataria said that flouting law to express anger was not called for, adding that a probe would be initiated in the matter.

“In such case, anger is instinctive but it shouldn’t be done outside the purview of law. One cannot express anger by breaking the law. They could have filed a police complaint instead of taking law in their hands,” Kataria told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)