Winter session begins with chill

GAIRSAIN (CHAMOLI): Dalip Negi, 38, runs a small tea shop in Adi Badri, a stopover en route to Gairsain in Chamoli district, where a new assembly building is coming up. Braving winter chill, Negi prepares tea for the travellers. He is neither excited over the assembly session, or on discussion over Gairsain.

“How is it (assembly session) going to change my life? This is an annual drama that we have been witnessing since last two-three years,” he says. Asked what if Gairsain becomes the state capital, Negi is not upbeat either. “This will never happen. People are leaving hills and you are saying that the government wants to make the capital here,” he quips with a sarcastic smile.

The tea shop owner is not alone to bear the sentiment. Virendra Negi, a young transporter from Mahalchuri, a few kilometers from Gairsain, expresses similar view. “The issue of making Gairsain the state capital has become a political football. I doubt that it will happen anytime soon.”

Successive governments have managed administration from provisional capital Dehradun ever since the state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. Both national parties the Congress and the BJP are yet to take a clear stand. It was the Vijay Bahuguna-led Congress government that first held a Cabinet meeting here. Later, the Harish Rawat government held an assembly session here under tents. His government approved an assembly building, residence for ministers and hostel for legislators as a token measure.

The assembly building is half constructed with windows sans their panes. Even the assembly hall, where the Winter Session began Thursday, is open from only one side. Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh wondered why the government convened session in such condition. “Chilly wind is blowing into this hall. How will the week-long session be held like this?” she asked Speaker PC Agarwal.

Earlier independent MLA and former minister Preetam Panwar stood on his seat as soon as the House commenced demanding the government clear its stand on Gairsain. Congress MLA Raj Kumar joined him soon. “What is the logic behind wasting money? Why doesn’t the government declare Gairsain the capital?”

Later, Agarwal agreed that it would be good if the government took a call at the earliest on the matter.