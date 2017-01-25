With show of strength, Kishore Upadhyay files nomination from Vikasnagar

Uttarakhand state Congress president Kishore Upadhyay filed his nomination from Sahapspur with thousands of party workers and local leaders accompanying him in a rally that stopped at the office of Vikasnagar SDM on Wednesday.

Upadhyay’s nomination procession began at around 1 pm from Sahaspur and reached at the office of Vikasnagar SDM at around 2.45 pm traversing around eight kilometers distance. The PCC president was welcomed by Vikasnagar MLA and minister Navprabhat along with his supporters. Although chief minister Harish Rawat and other senior party leaders could not join the procession, he was accompanied by almost all local Congress leaders barring Areyendra Sharma. Another local Congress leader Gulzar, who contested as Independent in 2012, was also absent .

“PCC president is our state head. Once he is nominated by the party leadership, it’s our responsibility to ensure that he wins. The entire Congress party is united to work for the victory of Kishore Upadhyay, irrespective of what is being said,” said Congress leaderMegh Singh.

“Our target is to strengthen the hands of chief minister Harish Rawat. Kishore Upadhyay’s victory will strengthen Congress and chief minister. Congressmen of Sahaspur assembly constituency will ensure Upadhayay’s win from here,” party supporter Himanshu Ramola said.

Upadhyay urged local Congressmen to work united for victory of the Congress party. He promised voters that he would be available for them every time as and when they ask for. Leaders who accompanied Upadhayay included chief minister’s wife Renuka Rawat, Sahankarchand Ramola, Tahir Ali, Azad Ali, Gulab Singh, Garima Dasauni and District Congress president Amin Ansari.