Women force Pauri officials to seal 2 liquor shops

Continuing their protest against liquor, women protested outside the Pauri district magistrate office on Saturday and demanded a total prohibition in the state.

Only 12 shops out of 34 were reopened in Pauri district but two more shops were closed down after the protest on Saturday.

On April 9, the women of Paurigaon protested against the opening of a liquor shop on Mall Road following which the excise officer had promised to shift

the shop by the end of April. But on Saturday, the women insisted that the shop be closed there.

A large number of women arrived in Pauri from the adjoining villages of Kot, Kande, Paurigaon, Bichli Raen, Malli Raen, Gadoli, Kandara, Parsundakhal and Rachuli. Later, the women handed over a memorandum to the district magistrate.

The memorandum claimed the liquor shops shifted in accordance with the Supreme Court ruling were either reopened near schools or in the heart of town and villages. This is corrupting atmosphere of local area and is adversely affecting the youth, it said.

The protesters refused to listen to district magistrate Chandra Shekhar Bhatt and stood their ground till Bhatt ordered the excise department in writing to close all the liquor shops in the district that were opened in contravention of the government orders.

Sarita Negi, who led the protest, was adamant that the women would not leave the district magistrate office till such liquor shops were sealed. This forced the excise department to seal liquor shops at Pauri and Kotkhal.