Work of road linking last Indian post on China border in Uttarakhand to begin this week

The construction of a rocky stretch of a road on the India-China border in the Vyans valley in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh will commence for this week, an official said on Sunday.

The rocky route will remain closed for the next four months except on Sundays for the movement of the armed forces, said Dharchula sub divisional magistrate RK Pandey.

Tribes people for more than 10 villages in the valley who migrate to the lower reaches during the winter months, were asked to descend by Sunday, so that construction work on a rocky stretch of the road from Ghatiabagar to the Lipulekh Pass--the last Indian post at the border with China--can start, he said.

“The track that links villages in the valley with the rest of the district, will remain closed from Monday until April 3, 2018, for the Border Road Organization to finish constructing the 6km rocky stretch of the route that will link the state to the last security post on the India-China border.”

The 6km stretch of 75 km road pass through rocky terrain and the BRO will focus on it and a cut a path across, Pandey said.

During the winter months villagers from the Vyans Valley have been asked to remain in their winter houses in the lower reaches of the valley until April, he said.

“Provisions for four months have been stored at Gunji in the lower reaches and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police--that mans the India-Nepal border--has been asked to take care of medical emergencies of the villagers.”

After the winter months, the district administration with the help of the BRO will begin work on a alternative trek route for transporting essentials for villagers in the valley, he said.

The BRO that maintains border roads intends to complete the work the rocky stretch of the road in the next financial year, officials said.