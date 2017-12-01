16-year-old Ghaziabad girl hangs herself, blames school teacher for harrasment

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide at her residence in Khoda Colony, Ghaziabad on Friday evening, alleging harassment from her teacher in a east Delhi school.

The victim was a Class 11 student of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur, and she had enrolled in the school in 2017. In her suicide note, the victim has alleged ‘harassment’ from a female school teacher (name withheld) and said that she will ‘never be able to go to school again after what the teacher did to her’.

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 306 against the teacher for abetment of suicide.

The family members have demanded strict action against the school teacher.

According to the kin of victim, at 3.30pm on Friday, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan in her room. A suicide note was found beside the body.

“In the afternoon, I was at my shop and my wife and my sisters had gone to the nearby market for shopping. At the time of incident, three of my children were at home among whom the victim was the eldest. Rest of my kids were in the other room watching television when she locked her room. We found her body after we broke into the room,” said the father of the victim.

The victim’s family hails from Nalanda district in Bihar and they have been living in Khoda colony for over two decades. The father has three daughters and two sons and the victim was third in the order.

The victim completed her education till Class 10 from Jyoti International School in Khoda, Ghaziabad. She was enrolled in the new school after her board results.

“My sister had secured 7.2 CGPA in her 10th boards. She was a laborious student,” said the victim’s elder brother.

The father claims that the victim had informed him about the ‘torture’ she was facing at her school on Thursday.

“She came up to me and told me that she was being harassed at her school. I understood that she was having a difficult time at her new school but I never realized that she will take an extreme step. I also spoke to a friend of my daughter who studies in the same class and she also confirmed that from the past few days, she used to come out of the school crying,” said the father

The family members have demanded action against the school teacher for allegedly ‘harassing’ the girl to the extent of committing suicide.

“We have nothing personal against the teacher, but we want to ensure that such an incident should never occur in anyone else’s life. We demand an investigation and strict action,” said the father.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered at the Khoda Police station. “The FIR has been registered at the station and we will initiate investigations and take due action,” said station house officer Dhruv Bhushan Dubey.

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) refused to comment on the matter saying that the case is already under criminal investigation. The school principal did not respond to calls and text message.