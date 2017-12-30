16-year-old injured during celebratory gunfire, one held

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after sustaining gunshot wound during celebratory gunfire at a wedding procession in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal on Friday night.

The boy, identified as Naeem, suffered a gunshot wound in his abdomen and was admitted to Lok Nayak hospital where his condition was said to be critical. At least four bullets were fired in the air, one of which hit Naeem.

The incident triggered tension in the locality and a scuffle broke out between locals and people who were part of the wedding procession. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to control the situation and maintain law and order situation in the locality. The police arrangement continued till Saturday night.

Police said they had arrested the man who was involved in the firing while the wedding procession was passing through a densely populated residential colony in Chandni Mahal.

The accused has been identified as Babloo, 47. He was booked under attempt to murder section of Indian Penal Code. An illegal pistol used for the firing was also seized from him.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central), said that the incident took place around 11 pm when a wedding procession was passing through a lane in Chandni Mahal. Hearing the music, Naeem went to his aunt’s terrace to watch the procession.

Locals alleged that Babloo, who was part of the wedding procession from the groom’s side, was firing in the air in a very haphazard and negligent way.

“One of the bullets hit Naeem in his abdomen and he collapsed on the terrace. A commotion broke out in the locality during which Babloo fled with the firearm. Naeem’s family rushed him to Lok Nayak hospital for treatment,” said a police officer, adding three empty bullet shells were recovered from the incident spot.

Babloo was arrested on Saturday morning following raids at his possible hideouts in Delhi. “We have also seized the illegal pistol. Babloo told us that he had purchased the gun from a friend, who had since died,” added Randhawa.