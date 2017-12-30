16-yr-old critically injured in celebratory firing in Delhi

A teenager was injured during celebratory firing in a wedding procession in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night. Mohd. Nayeem (16) was on the terrace of her aunt’s house, watching the procession when Bablu (47), who was part of the marriage party, opened fire.

The incident led to commotion and the accused fled the spot taking advantage of it.

Nayeem was rushed to a hospital. Doctors said his condition is critical. Local residents protested in the area over the incident. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to maintain peace.

Bablu was arrested on Saturday and the pistol was seized. He did not have a valid licence.

The victim’s father alleged that Bablu pointed the weapon towards the teenager and opened fire, the police said.