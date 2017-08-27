200 Jaypee Green homebuyers finally get possession letters

There was an atmosphere of joy at the office of Jaypee Infratech in Sector 128 on Saturday, as a large number of homebuyers gathered to receive the possession letters for their flats at Jaypee’s Green Aman in Sector 151.

As many as 200 people received the possession letters on Saturday, with the disbursal process likely to continue in the coming days.

On Saturday, the process began around 10:30am and around 20 homebuyers received letters from Jaypee Group’s managing director Manoj Gaur and National Company Law Tribunal-appointed interim resolution professional (IRP), Anuj Jain.

While most of the buyers were happy after, some expressed resentment against a extra super area charges that had been levied by Jaypee Infratech. According to these homebuyers, they were supposed to get possession of their flats in 2013 as they had booked the flats in 2010. Now they were saddled with an extra super area charge.

“I still cannot believe that I have finally received the possession letter from Jaypee. There was delay of almost five years and we were forced to protest for it. My dream has finally come true. In all these years, we have suffered a lot,” said Rohit Thukral, a homebuyer.

Homebuyers said that would have to pay extra money as the super area had been increased to 1320 square feet, from the earlier 1200 square feet.

“According to the agreement, Jaypee had to pay a penalty of Rs 5 per square feet to flat owners, if possession is delayed. I know the money would be adjusted in the final cost, but we still have to pay extra for now. The super area has been increased. The super area in the agreement shows an additional 120 square feet and its charges will be levied with GST. This is frustrating and takes the joy out of receiving our possession letters,” said Lesly Jacob another homebuyer.

He said that due to delay in possession, people faced immense problems mostly owing to dual expenditure of rent and EMIs of banks.

Sanjay Jain, another homebuyer said, “I used to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 22,000 to bank and Rs 18000 as my house rent. Now, at least I will have my own shelter to live.”

An official from Jaypee Infratech said, “There are 671 owners who will take possession letters from us for five towers (N2-N6) at Jaypee Green Aman in Sector 151. Around 200 have been given the letters today (Saturday). The registration and the final settlement will take 45 days after obtaining the possession letters.”

The official also said that the super area is actually 1347 square feet, but they have given rebate. “Payment would be taken of 1320 square feet only,” he added.