25-year-old jumps to death at Kashmere gate metro station

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Kashmere Gate metro station on Wednesday evening. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police are talking to her family members to find out why she took her life.

A senior police officer said the matter was reported around 7pm. The deceased, Pooja, was a resident of Gokulpuri. Eyewitnesses told police Pooja jumped on the tracks next to platform number 4 and was run over by a train headed towards Dilshad Garden. Metro officials said, the woman’s suicide delayed rail movement for nearly half an hour.

CISF officials at the spot along with Metro staff pulled out the body and rushed it to Sabzi Mandi mortuary for post mortem where she was declared brought dead.