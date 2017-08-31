3 Delhi burglars break into 13 flats in 2 hours as Patparganj society sleeps

Three men entered a housing colony in East Delhi and broke into 13 houses on Tuesday, police said. CCTV footage shows that the three remained inside the apartment complex for at least two-and-a-half hours.

Footage showed the three accused getting down from an autorickshaw near Ashirwad Apartments in east Delhi’s Patparganj.

While residents said that the colony has 16 cameras, the three men were captured only in three. Residents suspect they knew exactly where the cameras are placed.

Residents are surprised how the thieves managed to have a free run in the colony between 2.20am to around 5 am and break into 13 flats. All the flats were empty when they were broke open.

Residents said the thieves operated with such impunity that they were able to carry a 42-inch LED television from one of the flats.

Naman Mehra, whose grandfather’s house was also among those burgled, told HT: “ My grandparents had come to our house because they are unwell. I wonder how the thieves knew there was no one at home and broke into the flat.”

Naman said the thieves fled with around Rs 8.5 lakh worth of jewellery and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash. At another flat, the three thieves made away with a laptop, LED TV and bags full of clothes. Police said the thieves stole “small amounts of cash” and jewellery from other flats.

The incident came to light at around 6 am when a resident saw his neighbours flat’s door broken. A police team that inspected the colony collected fingerprint samples.

A senior police officer said they are checking CCTV footage from nearby housing colony gates to identify the registration number of the auto. Police are also questioning the two security guards who were in the colony at the time of the incident.