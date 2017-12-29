4,500 traffic cops to be deployed at 433 points to check drunk driving, hooliganism in Delhi

An additional 2,500 traffic police personnel will be deployed at 433 points in Delhi to prevent drunken driving and hooliganism on Delhi’s roads on New Year’s Eve.

This is in addition to around 2,000 personnel routinely deployed on the city’s streets, said Dependra Pathak, the traffic police chief. “The traffic police will be assisted by the local police and PCR vans at all points. The traffic police will be armed with alcometers at 125 points,” said Pathak.

While a large chunk of the force will be deployed in and around Connaught Place, other popular destinations such as Khan Market, Saket, Hauz Khas Village, Vasant Kunj and Rajouri Garden will also see “focused checking”, the officer said. The arrangements will be in place even through Monday.

Connaught Place will be out of bounds for most vehicles from 8 pm on Sunday to 2 am on Monday. “Only those vehicles with parking labels issued by the traffic police, local residents and shopkeepers will be allowed to enter CP. Those seeking to pass through CP will be diverted. Barricades will be in place,” said Pathak.

Pathak said there would be “zero tolerance” for drunken or rash driving, meandering, revelry on roads, aerobatics and other stunts. “The police will not hesitate to arrest mischief mongers if they indulge in such activities. The staff has been advised to not spare a single drunk driver,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the licensing unit of Delhi Police has warned of a crackdown against “unauthorised amusement activities” in the pubs, restaurants, farmhouses and resorts.

“Unauthorised fire stunts or any such activities that threaten people’s safety will be under our radar,” said Pathak who is also the police’s chief spokesperson. “We will also be keeping an eye on establishments serving alcohol without valid licences,” he added.