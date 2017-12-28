50-year-old abducted in car in Delhi, assaulted, robbed and dumped in Noida

A 50-year-old bank employee was on Tuesday allegedly dragged inside a car from a cycle rickshaw by three men in a car in east Delhi’s Patparganj, driven to Noida, stabbed and robbed on the way and was then dumped at an isolated spot.

Police said Jawahar Lal, a resident of Shakarpur in east Delhi, was robbed off Rs 1,500 in cash and a mobile phone. He told the police that when he resisted, the three accused men beat him up and attacked him with a knife. His hand was injured while he was trying to save himself.

The incident took place in a busy area with several people watching as Lal screamed for help, said Arvind, a mason who is the complainant in the case. He told Hindustan Times that after bundling Lal up into the car, the men drove towards Noida Gate.

“It was around 7.15 pm. I was on my way home. When I reached near Rajakiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, I saw that a man was travelling in a cycle rickshaw and a car stopped next to him. Three men came out of the car, they stopped the rickshaw and pulled the elderly man into the car forcefully. The man cried for help but before we could react the three men sped away with him,” said Arvind.

Arvind called up the police control room and a case of abduction was registered at Pandav Nagar police station in east Delhi. However, since Lal was not known to him, the name column was left blank.

“A few hours later, we received another call from Lal’s family. They told us that he had called them from a Noida hospital where he was being nursed for his injuries suffered in the assault by the robbers,” said an investigator.

A police team later met Lal who reportedly told them that on the route taken by the kidnappers, there were no police pickets, which made the kidnapping go unnoticed. They roamed around with him in the car before carrying out the armed robbery.

“They then dumped him at an isolated spot. Sometime later, he saw a passer by and from his phone, he dialled the Noida Police. The local police got him admitted to a hospital. He is out of danger,” the police officer, not authorised to speak to the press, added.

Police said so far Lal has maintained that the accused were not known to him and, hence, prima facie personal enmity has been ruled out.

“The initial case was one of kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person. But with the new disclosures by Lal, we have added provisions pertaining to armed robbery. Several teams are on the hunt for the accused,” said the officer.

Several calls made to DCP (east) Omvir Singh Bishnoi remained unanswered.