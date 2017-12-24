60-year-old, his son stabbed by juveniles in north Delhi

A 60-year-old man and his 22-year-old son were injured after a group of juveniles allegedly stabbed them following an argument in north Delhi’s Jakhira on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The duo is out of danger while one of the suspected juvenile has been apprehended, the police added.

The victims — Iqbal (60) and Dilshad (22) — work as labourers and the argument ensued after Iqbal allegedly slapped a young boy, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Jatin Narwal said the incident was reported around 1pm from a slum in Jakhira.

“We received a call that two persons were allegedly stabbed by a group of juveniles. When we visited the area we found Iqbal and Dilshad were stabbed by a group of juveniles. Both of them are residents of a jhuggi (slum) in Jakhira. Preliminary enquiry suggested that Iqbal had an argument with one juvenile in the area and he called his friends,” said Narwal.

Other juveniles then joined the argument and had a scuffle with Iqbal and they allegedly stabbed him. When Iqbal’s son rushed to help his father, he too was stabbed, police said.

“We rushed the injured duo to a hospital. Both of them are out of danger and police have apprehended one of the juveniles involved in the crime,” added Narwal.