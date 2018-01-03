AAP’s Rajya Sabha nomination list out, Vishwas says left out as punishment for speaking truth

The Aam Aadmi Party nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta as its Rajya Sabha nominees on Wednesday, with disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas saying he has been “punished” for speaking the truth.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the political affairs committee (PAC), the party’s highest decision-making body, called by AAP’s national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. A meeting of party MLAs was also held before the PAC meet.

“After deliberations over eight names in the PAC, we have decided to nominate party leader Sanjay Singh, former president of ICAI, Narain Dass Gupta and social worker, Sushil Gupta for Rajya Sabha,” said deputy CM and PAC member Manish Sisodia. He said eight of the nine PAC members who attended the meeting agreed on all three names while one member agreed on two.

Soon after the AAP’s announcement, Vishwas, who was angling for an RS nomination, attacked Kejriwal. He said it was difficult to survive in the the party if one disagreed with Kejriwal.

The elections for three Rajya Sabha members from Delhi are scheduled for January 16 as terms of the incumbent members, Dr Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi and Parvez Hashmi — all from the Congress — expire on January 27.The ruling AAP which has an overwhelming majority of 66 members in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all the three seats.

Sisodia said Sanjay Singh was nominated for his “grassroot” work as a leader in Uttar Pradesh, Narain Dass Gupta for his contributions in the field of economics and government policies and Sushil Gupta for his work in health and education, especially for sponsoring edition of 15000 underprivileged children in Delhi and Haryana.

Sushil Gupta is a businessman who runs Delhi’s Ganga group of institutions and hospitals. Previously he had contested assembly elections in 2013 on a Congress ticket from Moti Nagar which he lost. He resigned from the Congress party on November 28, 2017.

The Rajya Sabha nominations had led to rift within the AAP with one of the founders Kumar Vishwas expressing interest for nomination. Vishwas was involved in a rift with the top leadership over the issue for the past one year. A group of his supporters barged into the party office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg last week, demanding that he be nominated for the Upper House.

“For the last one-and-a-half years, be it the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) or my elder brother Arvind Kejriwal’s decision on issues like surgical strike, taking a soft stand on terrorists, his silence on ticket distribution and JNU... whatever truth I spoke, I have been punished today,” Vishwas told the media after the announcement.

The party was earlier keen on having outsiders -- personalities of prominence from varied fields -- as its Rajya Sabha representatives. But with seven rejections, leaders started thinking of internal candidates. The party eventually decided to go for one insider and two outsiders since there were more probables than the seats.

Sisodia said the two outsider names were considered for being ‘ground level’ workers. Prominent names such as former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and former Chief Justice of India TS Thakur had turned down AAP’s offer when the party approached them.

The AAP also considered ten of its own leaders such as Ashutosh, Ashish Khetan, Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Pankaj Gupta, Prithvi Reddy, Ashish Talwar, Dilip Pandey, Deepak Bajpai and Sanjay Singh but only last named was the unanimous decision.