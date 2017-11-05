AAP’s Delhi office burgled, theft caught on CCTV; four held

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP’s) Delhi office was allegedly burgled by a man, who broke the iron grill and locks and made away with several canopies having party’s name and logo in the early hours of Saturday.

Four persons — a vagabond and three scrap dealers — were arrested on Sunday for the crime, police said.

The theft was captured in a CCTV camera installed at the gate of the AAP office at Rouse Avenue on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

In the CCTV footage, the man could be seen inside the AAP office for almost 21 minutes. The suspect was seen breaking the iron grill at 4.24am and carrying away the stolen canopies on a cart at 4.45am. Police said AAP officials have alleged in their complaint that he stole around 25 to 28 canopies from a porta cabin.

A case of theft was registered at the IP Estate police station on a complaint filed by Bipul Dey, a party officer bearer. The video footage was also attached with the complaint.

Mandeep Singh Randhawa, deputy commissioner of police (central), said those arrested were identified as Mohammad Kazim, a homeless person living on the streets near Minto Road, and scrap dealers Furkan, 40, Kaiyum, 42 and Saffuddin, 38. Furkan and Kaiyum are brothers. Saffuddin runs a separate scrap shop in Kamla Market near Ajmeri Gate.

“Fourteen stolen canopies were recovered from the shops of Saffuddin and the two brothers. All the stolen items have been recovered,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe. Police said Kazim has been previously involved robbery and snatching, and 10 cases are registered against him.

“Kazim was caught on CCTV while committing theft at the AAP office in central Delhi. He later sold the items to the scrap dealers. We have booked the scrap dealer under 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen properties) of IPC,” said Randhawa adding the equipment Kazim used for the break-in were also recovered.

Police said Kazim was identified after they analysed the video footage and showed the suspect’s photos to beat police personnel and pavement dwellers living in areas around ITO, Kamla Market, Minto Road and New Delhi Railway Station. As many as 10 vagabonds were questioned.

“One of our beat staff identified the suspect. Kazim was then brought in and grilled, during which he confessed to the crime. He led us to the two scrap shops where he had sold the stolen items,” said the officer.

An AAP spokesperson said the incident speaks volumes about the law and order situation in Delhi. “A few days ago, the chief minister’s car was stolen and now a thief managed to run away with these items from the party office. While the arrests have been made, how the theft could have occurred in the first place?” asked the spokesperson.