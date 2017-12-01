AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kapil Mishra minister in Twitter spar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj and sacked minister Kapil Mishra were involved in a bitter Twitter war on Friday with the former daring the latter to quit the party and contest elections independently.

The sparring started with Mishra announcing the change in his Twitter handle from @KapilMishraAAP to @KapilMishra_IND. Bhardwaj responded by suggesting he should quit the party and contest fresh elections.

“Now, plz resign from AAP and contest fresh elections as IAC2.0. (SIC),” Bharadwaj tweeted, referring to the India Against Corruption campaign started by Arvind Kejriwal in 2011.

Mishra, an MLA representing Karawal Nagar, was removed as water resource minister in the Arvind Kejriwal’s government in May 2017 after he levelled corruption charges against the chief minister and Satyendar Jain.

Mishra responded to Bharadwaj’s tweet by calling him an empty box of balm, daring him to expel him from the party.

Bharadwaj later told Hindustan Times that the party did not remove Mishra as he would only end up continuing as an independent MLA.

“He won the 2015 elections on Arvind Kejriwal’s name. He has no courage to contest polls again. We would have expelled him. But that means he will become an independent MLA. It will take us not more than 15 minutes to accept his resignation,” he said.

Mishra has been accusing AAP of corruption ever since he had a rough phase with the party in 2015. “They can’t expel me. They know I am here to expose them and sent them to jail,” he said.