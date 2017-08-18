Accident victim lies injured, Delhi asks itself why it can’t care

Does Delhi have a heart? Many residents of the city are asking when they read about a man who lay injured by the roadside for 12 hours after a car hit him.

People stopped to look at Narendra Kumar, 35, and some one even stole his mobile phone and Rs 12 from his wallet. Delhi’s callousness is notorious. In August last year, a 40-year-old e-rickshaw driver died after being hit by a speeding tempo and bleeding on the road for 90 minutes. In 2015, 20-year-old BBA student Vinay Jindal died as no one came forward to help him after a car rammed into his scooty.

One of the biggest reasons that stops bystanders from helping an accident victim is the fear of harassment from the police. The Supreme Court is considering a law that provides protection to witnesses in accident cases.

On social media, people responded with shock at the apathy on display and expressed disgust at the state of things.

No Delhi no, this is inhumane. You just need to dial 100. Reflects lack of relationship between people & police.https://t.co/0fAt14xp3a — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 18, 2017

Man, just when you think Delhi couldn't get any worse, it manages to surprise you. #delhi #ncr #cowbelt — Vaibhav Sharma (@taoofdudeism) August 18, 2017

There's no point in boasting about nationalism if we as a society are losing empathy for our own countrymen https://t.co/U97GqfoZwX — mms (@mmsrect) August 18, 2017

Facebook user Sunil Kumar wrote, “Shameful act whoever was passing through, atleast (sic) you could make a pcr call. Guys one day when it will happen with you, that will be the day you will think about this guy and thought if i may have helped him then somebody would also help me today... Your little act can change the world.”

Another commentator, Smarajit Kundu wrote, “Shame on us. Few days before for Gorakhpur tragedy we were blaming only govt and hospital authority. We were proving how irresponsible they are and how much concerned and sad we are. But that was our mask and it is our real face.”