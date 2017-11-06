Nigerian national found dead in 20ft deep drain near Delhi’s Saket Metro station

A Nigerian national was found dead in a drain near Saket Metro station in south Delhi early on Sunday. Exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, though police suspect that the man could have drowned in the drain. The autopsy report is still awaited.

The Saket Police Station had received a call about the incident at 2.15am. The caller claimed a man had fallen into a drain near the Metro station. Police are now trying to find if it was an accident or the foreign national had been pushed into the drain by somebody.

“We have not ruled out possibility that the man could have been murdered. Chances of suicide and accidental death are also being probed,” a police officer said. Police suspect the man was drunk and had slipped into the drain.

Chinmoy Biswal, additional deputy commissioner of police (South), said some documents recovered from the deceased indicated that he was 45 years old and was from Nigeria. “He was identified as Fakos Sunny Legaly by an advocate who deals with Nigerian nationals. He further provided the contact of another Nigerian national who identified the body as that of Legaly,” Biswal said.

He said after receiving the distress call, sub-inspector Durgadas reached the spot where caller Chanky, an auto driver, met him. Chanky said he was near the drain when he spotted the body of man lying in it. Fire department officials were informed and asked to send their rescue teams to extract the body. “The man was pulled out of the drain with the help of the fire department’s rescue teams. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His body has been preserved in AIIMS for identification,” Biswal said.

Atul Garg, chief fire officer, said that the drain is around 20 feet deep and filled with dirty water and waste. “Two fire tenders and eight firemen including divers were in the rescue teams. They had to used a ladder to get down in the drain and pull out the foreign national,” Garg said.

Biswal said the man’s medical examination reports show that he had no external and visible injuries on his body. No case was registered in the matter till Monday morning, though a daily diary entry has been made at the local police station.

CCTV cameras around the spot are being analysed for clues.