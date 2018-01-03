After Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar flyover, gaps appear on Akshardham overpass

Days after a gap between two girders was spotted on the busy Lajpat Nagar flyover on Ring Road, similar split is visible on the Akshardham flyover in east Delhi.

Three to six inches wide gaps are visible between five girders on both sides of the flyover, raising safety concerns among commuters. This flyover connects Akshardham road with Noida link road by passing NH-24.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Satyendar Jain said that gaps between the girders were a normal phenomenon during winters and there was no need to panic. He, however, said that the department was waiting for a nod from the traffic department to fix the gaps.

Akshardham-Noida road is one of the busiest stretches in the city which connects Noida, Mayur Vihar phase-I and New Ashok Nagar with ITO and other east Delhi areas.

Repair work of Lajpat Nagar flyover started on Monday, which triggered traffic chaos on the busy stretch. During the repair work, one carriageway would remain closed for traffic for 15 days. Traffic going towards Moolchand from Ashram has now been diverted from under the flyover, leading to traffic snarls. Post-January 14, the second carriageway (from Moolchand towards Ashram) will be closed for repair till January 28.

Jain, who himself is a civil engineer, said that every flyover has such joints between two girders supported by pillars. These girders expand in summers and contract in winters.

“It is a case of natural contraction of girders and will be fixed through expansion joints. We have sought permission from the traffic department to carry out repair works, for which we are still waiting. Repair work will begin as soon as we get a nod,” Jain said.

He added that there were two-three such flyover where gaps were to be fixed but the work was yet to start because of lack of approval from the traffic department.

PWD officials said Shahdara flyover in east Delhi has also developed gaps but repair work could not be started because of lack of approval from traffic department.

Special Commissioner, traffic, Dependra Pathak, said: “Delhi police is committed to provide all its support in anywork which is in public facilitation. We have allowed repair work of Lajpat Nagar flyover.”

He said any request from PWD to close traffic on Akshardham flyover and allow repair work there was not in his knowledge. “ If there is any such proposal I will look into it,” Pathak said.

He, however, added that one carriageway of Lajpat Nagar flyover was already closed for traffic and it was not possible to restrict traffic everywhere for various works as it would lead to congestion.