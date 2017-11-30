After spate of shooting incidents in Delhi, L-G tells cops to crack down on gun smuggling

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday told Delhi police to identify the supply chain network of gun smugglers across the city and break their nexus. In a meeting held at the Raj Niwas, with the top brass of city police, Baijal told officers to strike at the root of the gun smugglers.

Recently, several incidents of shooting have been reported from the city. On Wednesday, CCTV footage of four men chasing a property dealer and pumping at least 10 bullets into his body went viral on social media. Also, two weeks ago, an inmate who had come for a court hearing was shot dead inside the Rohini jail complex, prompting police to increase security at the city courts.

Senior police officers said following the meeting, all police stations around the city have been told to launch a crackdown on arms suppliers. The crime branch sleuths have been told to track interstate gangs who smuggle weapons from outside the city.

According to Delhi police crime data between 2014 and 2016, at least 2103 illegal guns, over 31,000 bullets and an improvised AK 47 were seized in Delhi.

A week ago, a joint team of Delhi and Punjab police arrested 5 alleged gangster from Punjab after a shootout near Dwarka Mor Metro station and seized 17 pistols.

“We have started the crackdown against weapon suppliers. Apart from gun manufactures, we are also identifying pilferage of bullets from licensed arms dealers. Guns can be manufactured in illegal factories but not bullets. Licensed arms dealers are misusing the bullets. While probing this, last week special cell traced one case to an Aligarh arms dealer, who was selling the bullets illegally,” said a senior police official.

DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav told reporters on Saturday that police received 1500 bullets pilfered from the Aligarh shop.

According to interrogation reports of alleged gun suppliers arrested in Delhi, most weapons in Delhi are supplied from parts of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. These days, the weapons police recover are automatic and semi automatic pistols from illegal factories of Munger and Khargone. Depending on the brand of the pistols such as improvised carbine, 9 mm pistols, improvised AK 47 and other sophisticated weapons. A simple 9mm pistol is sold at around 15-20 thousand, while an improvised carbine or an AK 47 rifle may cost about a lakh.