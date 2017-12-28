‘Angry that Kejriwal not invited to Metro opening? Donate to us’: AAP’s appeal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is literally cashing in on the ‘outrage’ among its donors over two recent face-offs with the Centre and the lieutenant governor of Delhi.

The party’s outreach team has sought donation from people over the ‘snub’ that chief minister Arvind Kejriwal got in the inauguration of a Metro line and the on-going standoff with Delhi lieutenant governor, Anil Baijal, over its government’s doorstep delivery scheme.

The party’s outreach team in the two separate emails appealed its donors to ‘unite and convert every ounce of outrage into a powerful force’ through a minimum donation of Rs 100.

“Ever since we found that Delhi CM was not invited for the inauguration of Magenta Line Delhi Metro we got emails, tweets, posts pouring outrage.... Let’s convert every ounce of outrage into a powerful force....created by our collective donations,” said an email sent to the volunteers from the outreach team of the party.

The AAP posters appealing for donation.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been angry about the Delhi chief minister not being invited to the event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Delhi Metro’s Magenta line on December 25.

The email about the Magenta Line controversy sent on Wednesday said even a donation of Rs 100 would make a difference. A party official said over 700 people made donations on Wednesday after the email.

The email seeking donations with regard to the controversial doorstep delivery scheme asks “Why should L-G block a bill as simple as Doorstep Delivery to citizens?”

The proposed doorstep delivery of 40 services has resulted in yet another reason for flashpoint between AAP and L-G office with the former blaming the latter for protecting the “corrupt system of touts” by rejecting the proposal already passed by the cabinet.