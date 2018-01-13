Art, culture event details just a missed call away, Delhiites happy

If you enjoy performing arts, or cultural events, an you stay in and around Delhi, then you have a reason to rejoice. You can get information about any event organised by the government of Delhi by giving a missed call to 9323300300. The initiative, announced by Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, is being cheered by Delhiites. Aamir Khan, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, who never misses a chance to attend Urdu festivals, and events in the Capital, says, “It’s a welcome move, especially for the art lovers. The entry charges of commercial events are so high that not everyone can afford them. However, the government-organised events are most often within one’s budget, or free. So, I’d definitely be glad to receive updates about such events.”

Delhi university student, Akanksha Singh, echoes the sentiment, “We are students, and we can’t afford pricey tickets of private events. And we hardly get to know any info about government-sponsored events. So getting messages about ongoing and upcoming events would be really cool.”

However, some people are wary of sharing their contact details. “Since this Aadhaar Card controversy has come in to light, I am a bit sceptical about sharing my details with any agency. Though I love going to music festivals and mushairas, yet I am not sure if I’d register,” says Meera Sharma, an IT professional.

Artists and art curators are partially happy with the initiative; they expect more from the administration. Erum Khan, artist and art curator, says, “I am happy that art and cultural events are being promoted. Sending notifications about events might increase the footfall.” She adds, “However, they need to have a better response and approach to our queries. They should do more to encourage us.”

Follow @htTweets for more