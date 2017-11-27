At AAP’s 5th anniversary meet, Kejriwal says BJP playing into the hands of Pak

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing into the hands of Pakistan by pitting Hindus against Muslims since it came to power.

“Pakistan’s biggest dream is to divide India on religious lines,” Kejriwal said, while addressing workers at the party’s national convention to mark the fifth year of its foundation at Ramlila Maidan. The convention was held at the same venue where the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, led by Anna Hazare, had started. The movement later led to the birth of the AAP in 2012.

“Those fake patriots who want to weaken the nation by pitting Hindus against Muslims are actually agents of Pakistan’s Inter-services Intelligence (ISI). BJP has done in last three years, what the ISI could not achieve in 70 years,” Kejriwal said at the convention, which was attended by party workers from 22 states.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta termed Kejriwal’s comments as a reflection of the AAP’s frustration over its failure to deliver.

“They have nothing else to do except criticising the BJP and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is reflected in their below-the-belt comments by giving religious colour to everything,” the BJP leader said.

On Sunday, party leaders, including Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, senior leaders Gopal Rai and Ashutosh, Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann and founder-member Kumar Vishwas, among others, spoke during the occasion. AAP MLAs from Delhi and Punjab as well as AAP corporators from Delhi were present on the occasion.

Kejriwal along with other activists of the then India Against Corruption movement had launched Aam Aadmi Party on November 26 , 2012, on the occasion of Constitution Day, following differences with Anna Hazare over whether to float a political party or not,

With 20 MLAs, AAP is the principal opposition in Punjab Assembly and overall has four MPs, 86 MLAs and 52 councillors.

Kejriwal also pledged that his party will continue its anti-graft movement, no matter how many hurdles other parties created. He also listed the achievements of the AAP government during the second stint besides going down memory lane by recalling how the anti-graft movement led by Anna Hazare had taken the shape of a political party.