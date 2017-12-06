Babri demolition anniversary: JNU cancels talk on ‘Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has cancelled a scheduled talk by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on the Ram Temple issue to be held on Wednesday on the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

“The competent authority has decided that no talk will take place in Koyna hostel, JNU on 06/12/2017. Hence, the talk entitled “Why Ram Mandir in Ayodhya” which was going to take place in Koyna hostel has been cancelled,” the administration said in the terse notice.

Vishwas Anand, one of the organisers, said they received the permission to hold the event four days ago but they were informed on Tuesday evening that the event has been cancelled.

“The event has been cancelled but the programme will happen. The permission has been cancelled to be held in Koyna but we are trying to organise it somewhere else as Subramanian Swamy is ready to come. The administration has not cleared why they have cancelled the event,” said Anand, who is pursuing a part-time course at School of Languages.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to continue the final hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on February 8 next year, brushing aside the plea of the Sunni Wakf Board to postpone it till after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections over concerns that the final verdict would have political and electoral repercussions.

It was on Swamy’s request that the then chief justice JS Khehar set up a bench to take up 13 appeals against the Allahabad high court’s 2010 judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

A circular was issued on August 3, listing the matter for a hearing on August 11. The high court had ruled for a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres in Ayodhya among the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla (Lord Ram as an infant, represented by a VHP activist).

Swamy, who intervened in the case, claimed the pending appeals infringed on his right to worship at the temple. On August 11 the bench fixed the matter for hearing on December 6 and said no further adjournments would be given.

Another organiser Onkar said they will wait for permission from the administration. “We are hoping to get permission and looking for other options,” said Onkar, a postgraduate student in Persian at the school of languages.

Anand insisted that the organisers do not belong to any students’ party. “We are a group of independent students,” he said.

“In case any programme is to be held in the hostel, the dean of students has to give permission,” JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said.

The dean of students Umesh Ashok Kadam could not be reached despite multiple attempts to contact him. JNU rector III Rana P Singh also did not respond to calls and text messages.